Zinedine Zidane to Chelsea in doubt because of Roman Abramovich

Zinedine Zidane continues to be linked with Chelsea but a move could reportedly be in doubt due to Roman Abramovich’s declining interest in the Blues.

The French tactician was a big success at Real Madrid and it’s little surprise to see him linked with a host of big jobs since he left the Bernabeu at the end of last season.

Zidane continues to be talked up as a potential candidate for Manchester United by the Evening Standard and others, but it’s still not entirely clear where he’ll end up next.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Madrid manager will need convincing to join Chelsea, as there are sides to the job that seem to be putting him off.

The Mail claim Zidane is aware of Abramovich’s dwindling interest in the west London club at a time when they clearly need to invest in improving this struggling squad.

This is all a big worry for Chelsea after a difficult season under Maurizio Sarri, with the Italian tactician clearly not living up to expectations.

Still, as this report on Zidane shows, bringing in a big replacement could prove harder than it sounds.