AC Milan to rival Liverpool for €30m-rated midfield ace with 22 goals so far this season

AC Milan and Liverpool are both reportedly eyeing a move for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes as he continues to shine this season.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form, scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists in 39 appearances so far this year, which makes it unsurprising that he has attracted attention from elsewhere.

With Milan and Liverpool seemingly eager to bolster their midfield options, Calciomercato note that the Portuguese international is being eyed by both European giants, although he is said to have a €30m valuation.

A move to the San Siro would seem to make sense given Gennaro Gattuso may need quality and depth in midfield moving forward if Milan are able to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Further, Fernandes has experience of playing in Italy from previous stints with Sampdoria and Udinese, and so he would arguably fit in well and adapt his game smoothly.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp could do with adding a different dynamic in that department to offer him more creativity and a goal threat, and so it’s easy to see why Fernandes would appeal to the Merseyside giants too.

Time will tell if an exit materialises this summer as one of the interested parties may well have to match that touted price-tag. Based on his form this season, it would suggest that it would be a sensible investment, but ultimately both Milan and Liverpool will surely have other priorities too.

Nevertheless, having previously impressed in Serie A, Fernandes looks as though he is continuing to develop and improve, as well as growing in maturity with experience of playing at a high level as the responsibility on his shoulders increases.

With that in mind, he could be a smart long-term addition for either club to add a creative spark and goal threat in midfield.