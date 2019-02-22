David Ospina is reportedly set to complete a permanent move to Napoli this summer, having spent this season on loan with the Serie A giants from Arsenal.

After the signing of Bernd Leno last summer, the 30-year-old appeared to be pushed down the pecking order at the Emirates with Petr Cech also ahead of him.

In turn, he opted to join Napoli on a season-long loan deal, where he has made 18 appearances so far this season, conceding 17 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

Despite the fact that youngster Alex Meret has provided stiff competition since returning from injury and is undoubtedly seen as the long-term option between the posts, it’s suggested that Ospina could be set for a permanent move to Naples.

As reported by Calciomercato, it’s suggested that Napoli want to complete the signing of the Colombian international outright, and Ospina has given his approval to the move. Further, it’s added that it will likely cost the Italian giants just under €4m to prise him away from the Gunners.

It’s arguably a sensible move for all concerned, although it could be argued that with Cech set to retire at the end of the season, perhaps a return to Arsenal this summer to push Leno for a starting berth may well make more sense from Ospina’s perspective.

Nevertheless, based on the report above, it would seem as though he’s set to move to Italy, where he will hope to continue to push Meret for a place in the starting line-up next season.

Given Carlo Ancelotti’s side will look to continue to compete on multiple fronts next season, he may well need the experience of Ospina to continue to help Meret improve and mature.