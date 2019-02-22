Cardiff City ERROR could result in Emiliano Sala’s family NOT receiving £600,000 compensation

It has been alleged that an administrative error from Cardiff City could result in Emiliano Sala’s family not receiving £600,000 in compensation for his death.

The Argentine tragically died after the plane in which he was travelling in on January 21 crashed in the English Channel, claiming his life and that of pilot David Ibbotson.

Sala’s funeral took place in his hometown in Argentina at the weekend as his family and friends paid their respects, but it’s now suggested that his family could miss out on £600,000 in compensation.

According to The Times, Cardiff are said to have made an error when registering his contract with the Premier League.

Documents were sent back to Cardiff to be amended, which required Sala’s signature, but he sadly passed before that could happen. It’s added players are automatically enrolled onto the PFA’s pension scheme, which includes a £600,000 fee for relatives for ‘death in service’.

However, importantly it’s added that reports suggest the PFA will push to ensure that it is still applicable regardless of whether or not Sala signed the final documents.

It’s hoped that a resolution is reached, as ultimately while the tragedy of losing their loved one can never be softened, the income will surely help them financially in the years ahead in coping without Sala.