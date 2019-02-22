Chelsea given two-transfer window ban for breaching rules over youth signings

Chelsea have been banned by FIFA from signing players for the next two transfer windows.

As noted by The Mirror, the Blues have been found guilty of breaching rules over youth signings, and have also received a £640,000 fine, with FIFA releasing a statement of their own.

Given the struggles that Maurizio Sarri has encountered so far this season, that will undoubtedly complicate matters for the Italian tactician and the club moving forward in terms of strengthening the squad and bringing in players to suit his style of play.

Further, with question marks over his future, any replacement will seemingly now be unable to stamp his mark on the squad in the more immediate future.

As noted by BBC Sport, Chelsea did get some business done early for the summer though, with Christian Pulisic arriving in a £58m deal at the end of the season from Borussia Dortmund, and so perhaps that was sensible planning from the Blues in anticipation of this ruling.

It remains to be seen whether or not they opt to launch an appeal, but ultimately this will be a major setback for the club as they now have to put any recruitment plans on hold for the next two transfer windows.