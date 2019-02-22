Chelsea, Man Utd among four Premier League giants eyeing classy 34-goal attacking ace

As he continues to impress for Roma, it’s reported a string of top clubs including Chelsea and Man Utd have an interest in winger Cengiz Under.

The 21-year-old has made quite the impression since moving to the Italian capital in 2017, scoring 14 goals in 55 appearances, taking his career goal tally up to 34.

With an eye for goal, creativity in the wide positions and great technical quality on the ball, there is no doubt that the Turkish international has a bright future ahead of him if he can continue to develop.

Further, he’s already bagged four goals in just 10 caps for Turkey, and so it would appear as though he has a key role to play for both club and country moving forward.

However, there is concern for Roma as a result of his impressive impact, as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Repubblica, that a string of European giants are lining up to try and prise him away from the Stadio Olimpico.

They include Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich, and so it seems as though the Serie A giants could have a tough time ahead fending off their interest and keeping Under at the club.

Conversely, they have a history in recent years of selling their top players to balance the books, with FFP issues in mind.

That has resulted in the likes of Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Radja Nainggolan, Antonio Rudiger and Miralem Pjanic all being sold, and so unless they feel as though they’re in a much better position financially, it could lead to Under following a similar path.

Time will tell though whether or not a satisfactory bid is made to convince Roma to sell.

All the clubs mentioned could arguably do with bolstering their attacking options, but perhaps some more than others. Chelsea continue to heavily rely on Willian and Pedro and so the Blues could freshen things up, while Bayern will have to find long-term replacements for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.