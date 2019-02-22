Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde came in for some stick on Friday as it was confirmed that Kevin-Prince Boateng wasn’t included in his squad to face Sevilla.

The Catalan giants will hope to stretch their lead at the top of the La Liga table this weekend, as they currently sit seven points clear of nearest rivals Atletico Madrid.

SEE MORE: Barcelona put off by €45m+ price-tag for key target, alternative option eyed instead

Their goalless draw in midweek in the Champions League clash with Lyon was their fourth draw in their last six games across all competitions, while they’ve managed to score just two goals in their last four games.

In turn, there is arguably reason for concern for Valverde, as he’ll certainly need his stars firing for what is a difficult run of fixtures in the coming fortnight with back-to-back clashes with Real Madrid.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, he’s not opting to rest his key players against Sevilla, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique all included in the squad.

Samuel Umtiti is also back in contention having not played in La Liga since November due to a troublesome knee injury, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he makes his comeback.

However, as seen in the replies below, many Barcelona fans were left far from impressed with Valverde over his decision to leave Boateng out, with the reigning Spanish champions already struggling for goals and lacking a different option up front besides Suarez.

Coupled with the Uruguayan’s poor form in recent weeks, it has to be said that it’s difficult to understand the decision to leave Boateng out when he can provide a different type of option in the final third.

Nevertheless, while the fans below aired their frustration, they’ll have to hope that Suarez and Co. can deliver a performance to secure what would be an important three points.

Why the hell did we buy prince ????? — braa dizzy (@braadizzy) February 22, 2019

Where is Prince??? — Kelly (@Kellyflashjnr) February 22, 2019

Why did you sign Boateng? — Kabar Barcelona (@barcastalk) February 22, 2019

No Boateng — SeeSee (@peeg_7) February 22, 2019

Ooooh were is Prince?? – Loan to Barcelona B — ? ?? ? ? (@JonahMulimira) February 22, 2019

what the hell happened to KP Boateng!! — Akago Emma (@AkagoEmma) February 22, 2019