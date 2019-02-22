Europa League last-16 draw: Arsenal and Chelsea learn fate, Sarri given tricky tie

The Europa League last 16 draw has taken place, pitting Chelsea against Dynamo Kiev while Arsenal will face Rennes.

Chelsea overcame Malmo in the last round, while the Gunners had to come from behind in their tie with BATE Borisov to advance.

However, both sides eventually sealed their place in the last 16, and it’s Maurizio Sarri’s side who now face a tricky tie with Dynamo Kiev, as a trip to the Ukraine will undoubtedly be a tough challenge with regards to the travel involved and the atmosphere.

In contrast, Arsenal will arguably fancy their chances against Rennes, while the draw has kept the giants away from each other for the time being with the likes of Inter, Napoli and Valencia all expected to secure safe passage to the next round.

The Europa League has undoubtedly taken on added importance for many of the teams involved, whether that be for the possibility of qualifying for the Champions League by winning it or for the fact that it represents their best opportunity of winning a trophy this season.

In turn, things are only going to become more competitive, but it remains to be seen firstly if Chelsea and Arsenal can both avoid any slip-ups and come through unscathed in their respective ties.

FULL DRAW:

Chelsea vs Dynamo Kiev

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Inter

Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica

Napoli vs Salzburg

Valencia vs Krasnodar

Sevilla vs Slavia Prague

Arsenal vs Rennes

Zenit vs Villarreal