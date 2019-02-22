Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hit with £45,000 FINE by FA for THESE comments…

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been given a £45,000 fine by the FA for his comments after the draw with West Ham United earlier this month.

The German tactician essentially criticised referee Kevin Friend, suggesting that the official had tried to make up for an earlier mistake and had made the wrong call against his side.

Evidently, that’s not something that the FA would have been too thrilled about, and so as noted by the Daily Mail, it has been reported that Klopp has been hit with a £45,000 fine after he accepted the charge against him.

“We had good moments, scored a goal that was offside but I think the ref knew at half-time and you saw there were a lot of strange situations – not decisive, just rhythm-breakers…50-50s, 60-40s, free-kick for the other team.

“If I make a big mistake in the first half, as a human being I don’t want to open the gap more.”

With those quotes in mind, it was always likely to lead to repercussions for the Liverpool boss, and he’ll now have to pay out to the FA and look to hold his tongue if a similar situation arises in the future.