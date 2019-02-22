Man Utd injury news: Solskjaer hopeful of major double boost vs Liverpool

Interim Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t ruled out having Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard available to face Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils have been in fine form since the Norwegian tactician replaced Jose Mourinho in December, as they’ve moved into the top four in the Premier League table and have advanced in the FA Cup.

Solskjaer has tasted defeat just once in the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, but now comes a crucial run of games for his side.

United host Liverpool at Old Trafford this weekend, while the second leg of their last-16 clash with PSG is on March 6, and that’s swiftly followed by games against Arsenal and Man City as well as their FA Cup clash with Wolves.

With that in mind, Solskjaer will be desperate to ensure that they start on a positive note against their bitter Merseyside rivals, and as noted in the tweets below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, the United boss was confident of a double boost for Sunday in his press conference.

Both Martial and Lingard suffered issues in the meeting with PSG, but Solskjaer has suggested that both remain in contention to face Liverpool for the time being.

It sounds as though the Frenchman has a better chance of featuring, but given Solskjaer has preferred a pacy front three with plenty of movement and attacking intent, he will be delighted if he can get Lingard and Martial back to partner Marcus Rashford up front.

That in turn will undoubtedly alter Jurgen Klopp’s preparations, as Liverpool have very different ambitions this season as they remain in contention for the Premier League title.

A win over United in Manchester could be a decisive result to give them the belief to go on and end their wait for title glory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms that Jesse Lingard (hamstring) and Anthony Martial (groin) have a chance of returning for United's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday. #MUFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) February 22, 2019