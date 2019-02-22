Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has been handed a further two-game ban by UEFA for elbowing an opponent in the first leg of Arsenal’s tie vs BATE Borisov.

According to Sky Sports News, the Frenchman will miss both legs of Arsenal’s round of 16 clash against Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Whilst Arsenal would have been hoping that Lacazette would only serve a one-game suspension for his sending off, UEFA chiefs clearly thought that the Frenchman’s actions were worthy of a three-game ban.

Lacazette’s strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will have to shoulder the responsibility for the Gunners in Europe after this news.

Check out some reaction to the news from Arsenal fans below:

Absolutely ludicrous decision Completely disproportionate measures considering the offence and the preceding offences on Lacazette…plus his own superb history of good conduct @EuropaLeague @UEFA really don’t help your reputation when lacking in good judgment like this — ClerkenwellGooner (@RationalArsenal) February 22, 2019

Ramos can do triple what Laca did and not even get a card for it — Someone (@D7omSal7) February 22, 2019

Rubbish — Le Gen (@chuxugo) February 22, 2019

Cheers sons crying. Nice one — TorreiraArsenal (@quinnemily2000) February 22, 2019

Lol Ramos can break a mans arm on purpose while laca gets a 2 match ban — Michael (@MichaelMan37) February 22, 2019

So Unfortunate…our best player by a mile? — ??? (@kishvix) February 22, 2019

Expected that and it’s a shame his let himself down there been one of the best this season but we’ve got Auba so will be alright if Ozil and Mkhi are gonna play well — Brad Nolan (@BradersNolan) February 22, 2019

How does that work ? Ronaldo got a straight red and missed 1 game. Why does laca miss 3 matches. — Abdulqadir (@TripleA_22) February 22, 2019

Ohhhh no — Chris Tatum (@christatum49) February 22, 2019

The Gunners may need to triumph in the Europa League considering the fierce competition they face for a top four spot in the Premier League.

It looks as though they won’t beat Solskjaer’s rejuvenated Manchester United to fourth place, so Arsenal’s only hopes of securing Champions League qualification for next season will be from winning the Europa League.