Real Madrid compile three-man shortlist as influential ace tipped to leave in summer

Real Madrid have reportedly narrowed down their list of replacements for Marcelo to three names as they plan for his exit this summer.

The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries and form so far this season, with interim boss Santiago Solari opting to leave him on the bench in five of the last six La Liga outings.

That in turn has raised doubts over his future at the Bernabeu, while speculation has been rife off the pitch over a potential exit too.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Don Balon, it has been suggested that the Spanish giants have now got three names in mind to replace Marcelo this summer, as he’s tipped to secure a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

David Alaba, Marcos Alonso and Alex Sandro are all touted as replacement options, but time will tell if Real Madrid can reach an agreement with their respective clubs over a deal given that they remain important pieces for their current managers.

A swap with Juve for Alex Sandro would arguably be the most sensible option, as if Marcelo were to complete a move to Turin, the two Brazilians will surely have no interest in competing for the same spot together and risk not playing regularly.

With that in mind, Sando may welcome an exit if his compatriot arrives, and that could then simply form part of discussions between the two clubs for Marcelo.

Nevertheless, both Alaba and Alonso have proven their quality in recent years and are viable options too. Importantly, the trio all offer just as much going forward as they do defensively, which will be key in filling the void that Marcelo leaves behind as the Brazilian international has consistently been a threat for Los Blancos in the final third too.