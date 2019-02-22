It looks as though Stoke’s patience with Saido Berahino is running out, the former England Under-21 forward’s career has gone seriously downhill in recent years.

According to the MailOnline, Stoke are now exploring the option of sacking the 25-year-old after the fallout from his drink-driving arrest. Stoke could find it hard to sack Berahino on the grounds of gross misconduct for his drink-driving charge, the only time a club has successfully managed to find a way to do this was when Sunderland terminated Darron Gibson’s contract last year.

It’s understood that the club see releasing Berahino as a better business decision than trying to sell the star, Berahino has only scored 5 goals across all competitions for Stoke since joining from West Brom two-and-a-half-years ago – so clubs will hardly be queuing up for the out-of-favour striker.

Berahino told police he was drink-driving as he was trying to evade a group of people who had attacked him and robbed from him in an incident outside the VQ restaurant, in Bloomsbury.

What makes matters worse is that the Mail also reported that the star missed Stoke’s match against Ipswich last Saturday due to illness and the star was due to be involved in his side’s Under-23s clash vs Manchester United on Monday night.

It’s understood that Berahino’s at Stoke was only temporary but the star is being forced to train by himself, according to the report Stoke boss Nathan Jones is set to banish Berahino from the Potters’ first-team for the rest of the season.

The star has previously had problems with being late for team meetings and training.

This statement from manager Nathan Jones from today’s press conference could be very telling:

Stoke boss Nathan Jones very strong on Saido Berahino. ‘We don’t just want good players we want decent human beings.’ An internal investigation into the striker is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/JEkHezjyB2 — Dan Pallett (@Dan_Pallett) February 22, 2019