Video: Brilliant finishes from Franck Kessie, Samu Castillejo seal AC Milan win over Empoli

AC Milan swept aside Empoli in a ruthless second-half performance at the San Siro on Friday night, as they closed the gap on third place.

After a lacklustre first half, the Italian giants came out firing after the break with Krzysztof Piatek finding a breakthrough to grab his seventh goal in just six games since joining Milan last month.

However, as seen in the videos below, there was some sublime finishing on show from the hosts, with Franck Kessie doubling Milan’s lead with a delightful chipped finish as the midfield ace showed great composure in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Samu Castillejo got in on the act shortly after with a well directed finish of his own, as Gennaro Gattuso’s men moved to within a point of rivals Inter, albeit they’ve now played an extra game.

Nevertheless, it also piles the pressure on Roma to respond this weekend, as the gap between fourth and fifth place is now four points following this win, as Milan continue to battle to secure a place in the Champions League for next season.

Few would have predicted their impressive display in the second half after such a flat opening 45 minutes, but Gattuso will be delighted that whatever was said at half-time had its desired impact.