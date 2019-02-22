Video: Mesut Ozil’s moment of magic during Arsenal vs BATE

Mesut Ozil teased Arsenal fans with glimpse of magic, the Gunners have been missing the World Cup winner but it doesn’t look like he’s Unai Emery’s cup of tea.

In the 31st minute of the tie full-back Nacho Monreal fired a low cross into the box towards Ozil, the superstar looked as though he miskicked the ball but whether he did or didn’t – it ended in a moment of magic that the 30-year-old has been crying out for since falling out of the team.

Ozil’s miskick became a back-heel that fell perfectly to Granit Xhaka outside the box, the Swiss ace fired a long-range effort at goal that could have been one of the goals of the season had it hit the back of the net.

Check out the video below:

Still can’t believe this backheel from Ozil tonight. Would’ve been assist of the decade if it fell to Xhaka’s left peg… pic.twitter.com/5Mkrvygicc — Shambles FC (@JackTheGooner) February 22, 2019

I know it’s just BATE, but can we all appreciate this backheel from Ozil? How many of our players have this vision? He must play ? pic.twitter.com/3xM79OQVve — ?? (@Lacazettes) February 22, 2019

With all respect to Ozil, I’m still pretty sure that this was a miskick.