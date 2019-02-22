What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed Sir Alex Ferguson to do ahead of Man Utd-Liverpool

The fierce rivalry between Man Utd and Liverpool is reignited this weekend, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed some inspiration from Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Red Devils host their rivals on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford, as they look to continue their impressive form under Solskjaer and secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

SEE MORE: Man Utd injury news: Solskjaer hopeful of major double boost vs Liverpool

Simultaneously, a win could deal a major blow to Liverpool’s title hopes, as Jurgen Klopp’s men remain level on points at the top of the table with Man City, although they have a game in hand.

While Solskjaer ruled out the idea of playing mind games, he has welcomed former boss Ferguson to give the players a team talk if he wishes to, in a bid to ensure that they fully appreciate the magnitude of what’s at stake this weekend.

“He would be welcome to talk to the players if he wanted to, the gaffer (Ferguson), because we know how much it meant for him to overtake Liverpool,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“I think our players know what it means for everyone at Man United.”

Given the level of success and the status that Ferguson holds at United, it would surely be a big thing for the players for him to address them before the game.

In turn, it arguably wouldn’t hurt, and so it remains to be seen if he agrees to it before the weekend as it will still mean just as much to him to see Man Utd get one over their bitter rivals.

In contrast, a win for Liverpool could be decisive in terms of giving them the confidence boost and belief to go on and win the title.