Barcelona are reportedly prepared to spend up to €110m in order to prise Saul Niguez away from rivals Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old remains a fundamental part of Diego Simeone’s plans at the Wanda Metropolitano, as he’s bagged three goals and three assists in 31 appearances so far this season across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Barcelona put off by €45m+ price-tag for key target, alternative option eyed instead

With that in mind, there would seem to be no reason as to why Atleti would have any interest in selling him, but according to AS, Barcelona are ready to test their resolve by bidding up to €110m this summer to try and prise the Spanish international away from the capital.

As noted by The Guardian, the Catalan giants have already agreed to splash out a whopping €75m on Frenkie de Jong to sign him from Ajax this summer.

In turn, it’s questionable as to whether or not they realistically have such a major transfer budget to go out and spend even more on Saul.

It could be argued that exits would be needed in order to fund the move, and so that would raise question marks on certain individuals who have perhaps struggled to solidify their place in coach Ernesto Valverde’s thoughts this season.

Nevertheless, AS go on to add that although Saul seemingly has no intention of leaving Atleti, the only reason that could push him closer to the exit door is if he isn’t handed an improved contract.

Time will tell if a split becomes a genuine possibility, but with Barcelona reportedly primed to swoop in in the event that he does opt to leave, the reigning La Liga champions could be plotting another long-term signing to sustain their success for the foreseeable future.

As with De Jong, Saul has his peak years ahead of him still, and so Barca appear to be prioritising their midfield and replacing stalwarts such as Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets.

In the mean time, the two Spanish giants will continue to battle it out for the La Liga title this season.