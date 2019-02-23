Boost for Liverpool: Bayern handed fresh injury concern ahead of CL clash

Bayern Munich suffered an injury setback on Saturday as Kingsley Coman limped off during their 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin.

The Bavarian giants held Liverpool to a goalless draw in their Champions League last-16 first leg clash at Anfield earlier this week, with the return leg in Munich set for March 13.

However, coach Niko Kovac could be without a key figure for the second encounter, as Coman was forced off just minutes after coming off the bench as he appeared to pull up with a problem.

“He felt something on the muscle. We currently have no new information,” Kovac is quoted as saying by Goal.com. “Tomorrow [Sunday], he will have a scan.

“If anything bigger happens to Kingsley Coman then he will not be able to play against Liverpool [on March 13]. I hope it’s not that bad.”

Time will tell if the French international is ruled out, but given he’s bagged five goals and two assists in 17 appearances so far this season, his absence will undoubtedly be a blow for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

It comes after he was already a doubt for the first leg with an ankle problem, with his pace and movement in the final third a key factor for Bayern against the Reds on Merseyside in obtaining a positive result.

However, there now appears to be fresh doubt over whether or not he’ll feature in the return leg, although with Kovac noting that it’s a possible muscle problem, they’ll be desperate for good news on Sunday to rule out a recurrence of his ankle troubles.