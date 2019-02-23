“I was never a potential option” – Pep Guardiola reveals the one Premier League club he would NEVER have joined

Pep Guardiola has revealed that he was never an option to become manager at Chelsea, with the Spaniard also speaking about the club’s approach to sacking managers ahead of Man City’s League Cup final clash against the Blues this Sunday.

City are set to take on Chelsea at Wembley this weekend in the first major final of the season, and given the west London side’s form of late, we can guarantee City will confident going into the tie.

City won the League Cup last year, as Guardiola lead his side to an impressive League and League Cup double, and it looks like the reigning champions will have a great chance to do the same this season should they win on Sunday.

Guardiola has been speaking about Chelsea ahead of his side’s match against Sarri’s men on Sunday, and it seems the former Barcelona boss had a few select words to say on the west London club.

Speaking on Chelsea as per the Daily Mail, Guardiola stated “I was surprised that when (Antonio) Conte won the title and they lost one or two games at the beginning of the season, people start to say he was going to be sacked.”

Guardiola also went on to add “I was never a potential option for Chelsea. I decided to go to Bayern Munich and came here with Ferran (Soriano) and Txiki (Begiristain), they trust me and I trust them.”

Guardiola was one of the most sought after managers on the planet following his very successful stint with Barcelona a few years back, and at the time, would could’ve easily seen the Spaniard ending up at Stamford Bridge.

However, given Guardiola’s words here, it seems like the 48-year-old never even had the idea of joining the Blues, news we’re quite surprised at given the stature and resources that the west London club have.