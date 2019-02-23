Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi shockingly REFUSES to let former teammate Maxi Lopez see his OWN kids

Life hasn’t been the best for Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi recently, and it looks like fans could be given the chance to turn on the Argentine striker should they listen to Maxi Lopez’ words.

In the past few weeks, Icardi has been stripped of his captaincy at the San Siro and dropped from the Nerazzurri’s squad due to confrontations about his contract situations with the Italian giants as per SportBible.

And now, it seems like things could be getting a little bit worse for the goal-machine following an interview Lopez did.

As per Football Italia, who are translating an interview from Radio La 990, Lopez has said “Now I’m not seeing my children. Sometimes I’m not even allowed to talk to them on the phone. The last time I saw them was in December.”

It’s a well-known fact that Icardi’s wife, Wanda Nara, used to be with Lopez before the Inter Milan striker took her away from him, and it looks like Icardi is still causing Lopez a bit of trouble even after though Argentine and Nara haven’t been together for years.

This news come as a shock for us, as it would for most, as Icardi doesn’t really seem like the type of person that would do something like this, especially to someone who he used to be teammates with.

Just let the man see his kids Mauro, that isn’t too much to ask…