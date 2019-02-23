Juventus set for transfer battle with Inter over €50m-rated Serie A ace

Juventus and Inter have both reportedly set their sights on Federico Chiesa as he continues to shine for Fiorentina this season.

The 21-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 26 appearances so far this year, as he continues to improve and develop.

SEE MORE: Juventus told to pay €70m for Real Madrid star in order to set up Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Chiesa also has 11 caps for Italy to his name already, with many tipping him to have a big future for club and country.

However, Fiorentina could now face a battle to keep him at the club, as Calciomercato report that both Juventus and Inter are expected to try and prise him away from Florence although he is said to be valued at €50m.

Should he maintain his form seen this season, there could be an argument to justify splashing out on the Italian starlet, as he also has his entire future ahead of him.

Nevertheless, that’s still a hefty fee needed for Chiesa, and so either Juventus or Inter will have to be fully convinced that he’s capable of meeting expectations and will play a fundamental role in their bid for long-term success.

Napoli are also touted as an interested party, but given Juve’s domestic dominance over the past seven years and their ongoing pursuit of Champions League glory, the Bianconeri will surely be highly fancied to win any transfer battle if they hold a genuine interest in Chiesa.

They may well have to make space in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad first though, with the Italian tactician having Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa, Mario Mandzukic and Juan Cuadrado to select from already.