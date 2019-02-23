Juventus told to pay €70m for Real Madrid star in order to set up Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Juventus will reportedly have to splash out a whopping €70m if they wish to prise Marcelo away from Real Madrid this summer.

The 30-year-old has been a prominent figure in the Madrid line-up since arriving in 2007, making 476 appearances for the club while winning a whole host of silverware including four La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

However, his position has come under threat this season amid a slump in form and ongoing speculation over his future, as coach Santiago Solari has left him on the bench for five of the last six La Liga games.

That in turn will only serve to raise further doubts over his future at the Bernabeu, but it may not be cheap to convince Real Madrid to sell him.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of AS, it’s suggested that Juventus will have to spend €70m on the Brazilian international if they wish to sign him this summer and set up a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Time will tell if that valuation puts the Turin giants off or not, as ultimately that’s a lot of money for a 30-year-old, while they already have Alex Sandro playing at left-back and so such an expensive signing doesn’t even seem that necessary.

Nevertheless, if Massimiliano Allegri and the hierarchy are convinced that Marcelo can play a fundamental role in their bid to sustain their domestic dominance and end their wait for glory in Europe, then perhaps negotiations could lead to an agreement.

Either way, that is a huge price-tag to place on Marcelo, and his recent form certainly wouldn’t justify it as he will have to prove it’s a mere slump in form rather than a worrying decline.