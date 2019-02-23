Man Utd among four Euro giants eyeing Barcelona star with €125m release clause

Man Utd are reportedly interested in Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, but face competition from Inter, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

The 30-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Catalan giants since joining from Sevilla in 2014, making over 50 appearances in each campaign he’s been at the Nou Camp.

He looks set to continue that impressive level of consistency this season with 36 appearances to his name already, and so that would suggest that he remains a key part of coach Ernesto Valverde’s plans moving forward.

However, Mundo Deportivo claim that interest is building in the Croatian international, who has a €125m release clause in his current contract, with doubts emerging over his future at the Nou Camp due to Barcelona’s obvious strategy to build for the future.

Frenkie de Jong will arrive from Ajax this summer for €75m, as per The Guardian, while Jean-Clair Todibo was signed in January for the defence.

Add the likes of Arthur, Malcom and Ousmane Dembele in terms of recent signings, the reigning La Liga champions evidently want to build for the long-term.

Whether that results in an exit for Rakitic is unclear for now, but as per the report above, he seemingly won’t be short of options this summer if he does move on as some of Europe’s biggest clubs still rate what he could potentially offer them in the more immediate future.

United appear to have settled on a midfield trio of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera, but with a lack of world-class quality beyond that, they could seemingly do with reinforcements in that department this summer to help ensure that they can compete on multiple fronts moving forward.