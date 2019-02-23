Man Utd vs Liverpool: Latest team news, probable XIs ahead of crunch showdown

Man Utd host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, with the visitors looking to make a major statement in their bid to win the Premier League title this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have stumbled in recent weeks, being held to draws by Leicester City and West Ham United to allow Manchester City to close the gap at the top of the table.

However, the Merseyside giants still have a game in hand on their title rivals, and they’ll hope to avoid dropping any more points this weekend.

In contrast, United have been resurgent under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, winning 11 of the 13 games he’s been in charge of since December across all competitions.

That has seen the Red Devils break back into the top four, as well as advance to the FA Cup quarter-finals, although they have it all to do in their Champions League tie with PSG.

Nevertheless, their full focus will be on this Sunday’s showdown with Liverpool, with Solskjaer hinting that both Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial will be available to feature after picking up problems against PSG last week.

The Norwegian tactician sounded less optimistic about Lingard, but Martial could return to the line-up which is otherwise unchanged, as seen below.

Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo and Antonio Valencia are all ruled out.

As for Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk will return after sitting out against Bayern in midweek due to suspension, moving Fabinho back into midfield.

Klopp will hope that his preferred attacking trident will fire them to victory, with Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain still sidelined.

Man Utd probable XI: De Gea; Young, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Sanchez, Rashford, Martial.

Liverpool probable XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho; Salah, Firmino, Mane.