Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s LACK of faith in Man United star set to see Red Devils duo RUSHED back from injury early for Liverpool clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to rush back Man United duo Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard from injury due to his lack of faith in out-of-form winger Alexis Sanchez.

Martial and Lingard were both left out of United’s FA Cup win over Chelsea last week due to injury, but it looks like Solskjaer is set to force them back into his squad early due to his lack of faith in Sanchez.

This is according to the Sun, who also note that the club are willing to listen to offers for player in the summer, with Sanchez set to be left out of United’s game against Liverpool this weekend.

Sanchez has had a nightmare time at Old Trafford ever since his move from Arsenal in January 2018, with the Chilean constantly struggling to get his United career up and running in the past 12 months.

The winger has only managed to clock up five goals and nine assists in 38 appearances for Solskjaer’s side, an appalling record for a player who’s on a whopping £505,000-a-week according to the Sun.

United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford this weekend, with the Red Devils looking to deal a big blow to the Reds’ title hopes.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently level on points with Man City at the top of the table, with just goal difference being used to separate the two sides at this point.

United fans will be desperate to see their side beat Liverpool on Sunday in order to help prevent them from winning their first ever Premier League title come the end of the season, a feat that looked an absolute given up until a few weeks ago.