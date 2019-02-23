Real Madrid aiming to seal transfer of Manchester United ace for €30M less than star’s asking price

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a move for England and Man United star Marcus Rashford, a player who’s been in fine form ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival at Old Trafford.

Rashford is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, with his current form at Man United more than backing this up.

The 21-year-old has been red-hot ever since Solskjaer was brought in to replace Jose Mourinho back in December, with the player scoring six and assisting three in 11 appearances since the Norwegian’s arrival.

According to Don Balon, Rashford has caught the eye of Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are keen on sealing a deal to bring the striker to the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per the report, Rashford has had a price tag of €110M slapped on his head by the Red Devils, however Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is hoping to get the player for around €80M, €30M less than his original price.

Despite a recent purple patch in form, Karim Benzema has clearly been declining quite rapidly in recent years, and it’s about time Real dipped into the transfer market in search of a replacement for the Frenchman.

Benzema has struggled dearly to maintain any kind of consistent form these past few seasons, something that has some grow tired of the striker.

And it looks like Benzema’s place in Real’s starting XI could be no more if they manage to snag a deal for Rashford, who’d surely become the club’s first choice striker should he seal a move to the Spanish capital.

