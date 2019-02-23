These furious Barcelona fans all ask for same thing as La Liga giants toil at Sevilla

Barcelona twice fell behind in the opening 45 minutes at Sevilla on Saturday, and Ernesto Valverde was targeted by furious supporters at half time.

Jesus Navas first put the hosts ahead before Lionel Messi produced a moment of class to draw his side level just minutes later.

SEE MORE: Video: Stunning Lionel Messi volley ensures Barcelona hit back instantly vs Sevilla

However, Barcelona found themselves behind again before the break as Gabriel Mercado made it 2-1, leaving Valverde and his players with it all to do in the second half to avoid slipping up in the title race.

As noted in the tweets below, there was only one man who came under fire from supporters after the first half, with many directing their fury at the Barcelona boss.

Given he delivered a domestic double last season and remains on course for more silverware this year, it doesn’t seem as though he has done too bad a job at the Nou Camp thus far.

Nevertheless, with their Champions League failure last season coupled with indifferent form in recent weeks at a pivotal time in the campaign, he is leaving himself open to criticism as his side continue to struggle.

The mood could easily change if Barca come away with a positive result as they look to stretch their seven-point lead over nearest rivals Atletico Madrid.

However, it’s the manner of their unconvincing performances which seem to be irritating fans and the blame for that is lying solely on Valverde’s shoulders based on the responses below.

