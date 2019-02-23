Menu

Video: Harry Kane scores on first game back since injury to draw Tottenham level vs Burnley

Harry Kane scored on his first game back from injury this weekend to draw Spurs level with Burnley in their clash at Turf Moor.

Kane had been out for a number of weeks through injury before he was handed a start for today’s clash against Burnley, with the England international taking no time at all before getting himself back on the scoresheet for the Lilywhites.

The goal came after a quick throw in from Danny Rose saw Kane get put through in on goal, with the forward finishing well from a tight angle to draw the away side level.

