What Mauricio Pochettino said about his angry confrontation with Mike Dean after Tottenham loss

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wouldn’t reveal what was said between him and referee Mike Dean, but conceded that he “made a mistake” in confronting him.

It was a bitterly disappointing afternoon for Spurs as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Burnley, as they missed a potential opportunity to put the pressure on Man City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Harry Kane scored on his return from injury, but it wasn’t enough to secure a positive result as Pochettino went on to make his feelings clear to Dean after the full-time whistle.

As seen in the video below, the Argentine tactician appeared to be left incensed by something that was said as he initially looked as though he was walking back to the dressing room, before turning back round to face the official.

While he may well have landed himself in hot water with his reaction, the Tottenham boss was seemingly in a remorseful mood in his post-match interview and press conference, as noted in his comments below.

“No [I cannot say what Dean said],” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “The emotions, sometimes we find answers and excuses to try to justify the defeat. It’s not normal how I behave. Maybe it’s because I knew before the game and after the game that it is going to be difficult to be a real contender if we lose.

“When you feel so disappointed and upset, maybe sometimes you make mistakes. We made mistakes on the pitch and I made a mistake after, I need to go straight away to my dressing room and wait there, drink some water and be relaxed. But what happened has happened.”

It remains to be seen what comes from this as the FA will be expected to take some sort of action, but the mystery around what was potentially said to Pochettino to rile him up so badly remains.

Meanwhile, the defeat leaves Tottenham in third place in the table, five points adrift of the joint-leaders with Liverpool having a game in hand too.