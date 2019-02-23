Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could be about to take the reigns at Chelsea, it’s understood that the Frenchman isn’t fazed by Chelsea’s transfer ban.

According to The Sun, Zinedine Zidane won’t be put off by Chelsea’s transfer ban and the Frenchman is ready to play with a £200m budget in the summer – before Chelsea’s two-window ban kicks in.

According to The Guardian, the west London club received a two-window ban from Fifa for a ‘serious’ and ‘systematic’ breach of the rules, regarding the signing of overseas players under the age of 18. It’s understood that Chelsea will appeal the decision – this will allow them to sign players in the summer before the suspension kicks in.

Zidane could makes his return to management very soon with the Blues, considering that Maurizio Sarri’s job at Stamford Bridge is hanging by a thread.

With two mammoth clashes coming up against Manchester City and Tottenham in the next five days – the Chelsea hierarchy could bite the bullet and sack the Italian if the side’s performances in these two games are poor.

Should Zidane take charge, he will have the summer to sign any players he wants and then the blues will be stuck with until January 20121 (18 months) as they serve their suspension.

Chelsea could face competition in their race to land Zidane as their next manager, the report also highlights that his former club Juventus are keen on appointing him as boss.