HUGE: Manchester United in ‘advanced’ talks to STEAL elite player from Chelsea

Manchester United have reportedly offered a contract to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is also a top transfer target for Chelsea and others.

According to Spanish source Don Balon, the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been in the running for Rabiot, but Man Utd have joined the race by entering into advanced talks over a contract to take him to Old Trafford.

The France international will be a free agent this summer as he nears the end of his PSG contract, having more or less confirmed he won’t renew with the Ligue 1 giants.

This opens the door for United and Chelsea, with reports stating the 23-year-old could be one of the Blues’ top priorities to replace the struggling Jorginho.

It now seems as though the Red Devils are stepping up their efforts for Rabiot, which would undoubtedly ruin the transfer plans of their rivals Chelsea.

It remains to be seen, however, if Rabiot himself will choose that move, as it’s been suggested United would not be his preferred destination for the moment.