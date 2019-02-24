Menu

“Beyond clueless” – Unai Emery once again slammed for Arsenal XI by these increasingly impatient Gunners fans

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is getting a lot of stick on Twitter right now as angry Gooners react to the team news for today’s game against Southampton.

The north London giants are not looking entirely convincing at the moment, but got a decent win under their belt in the Europa League in midweek after bringing Mesut Ozil back into the starting XI.

However, the German playmaker is once again out of the team against Southampton today, while January signing Denis Suarez also remains on the bench, seemingly unable to get a game despite a protracted transfer saga with Barcelona over trying to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this winter.

It remains unclear what Emery’s real plan is with this side, as the Spanish tactician makes endless changes both at the start of every game and often at half time too.

Arsenal fans seem increasingly fed up with this lack of real progress under their new manager this season, and today’s team news has sparked a lot of anger…

