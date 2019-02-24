“Beyond clueless” – Unai Emery once again slammed for Arsenal XI by these increasingly impatient Gunners fans

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is getting a lot of stick on Twitter right now as angry Gooners react to the team news for today’s game against Southampton.

The north London giants are not looking entirely convincing at the moment, but got a decent win under their belt in the Europa League in midweek after bringing Mesut Ozil back into the starting XI.

However, the German playmaker is once again out of the team against Southampton today, while January signing Denis Suarez also remains on the bench, seemingly unable to get a game despite a protracted transfer saga with Barcelona over trying to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this winter.

It remains unclear what Emery’s real plan is with this side, as the Spanish tactician makes endless changes both at the start of every game and often at half time too.

Arsenal fans seem increasingly fed up with this lack of real progress under their new manager this season, and today’s team news has sparked a lot of anger…

Emery is beyond clueless. Why sign Suarez if you're not going to play him. No Ozil again? Lichtsteiner starting? Absolutely done with this greasy vampire fraud. — Naz (@Naz_AFC1) February 24, 2019

My FPL captain Aubayemang on the bench?!! ? Emery is a fucking fraud!!!!#EmeryOUT #FPL — Singa (@PBX1_ChelseaFC) February 24, 2019

Hope we take a massive lose, I can't stand the fraud Emery anymore #EmeryOut — Survivor (@m7md_ibrahim7) February 24, 2019

No Auba? Wtf Unai Emery?? — yie (@wnbkhr) February 24, 2019

Ozil BENCH. . unai Emery WTF man ????????? — Ale’biosu (@I_ortegga) February 24, 2019

Emery Wants Consistency from Ozil Also Emery Play Ozil for 1 match Dropped for next 5#Arsenal ????? — Shaheen Ashraf (@topgooner100) February 24, 2019

No Ozil or Auba, Emery’s doing my head in https://t.co/ek2XO97jRZ — O.E (@otis_14) February 24, 2019

I know.. the 3 best players last game.. let's drop them all.. No Guendouzi, no Ozil, no Auba, and Lichtsteiner starts!? https://t.co/bkq7dWXaB7 — Jay:H (@Hearny15) February 24, 2019

Not fussed about Ozil not starting but starting Iwobi and Lichtsteiner fucking shocking the pair of them. — CO (@Offs73) February 24, 2019