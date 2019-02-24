Talks held: Manchester United working to clinch transfer of £60m star also targeted by Liverpool

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over a potential transfer for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Portuguese outlet A Bola claims the Red Devils have initiated some contact over the in-form player, who would likely cost around £60million to prise away from his current club this summer.

The Sun recently linked Fernandes with Liverpool as well, so it’s clear he’s impressed sufficiently that big names think he could be a success in the Premier League.

Despite being relatively young at just 24, Fernandes has already played 248 senior games at club level, having shone with Sporting but also with Serie A sides Udinese and Sampdoria in the past.

It is this season that the Portugal international has really exploded into his best form, however, scoring 22 goals in 39 games in all competitions from midfield.

It’s clear to see how a player like that could strengthen both United and Liverpool next season, for a variety of reasons.

United could perhaps see Fernandes as an ideal long-term replacement for Juan Mata as he nears becoming a free agent, while Liverpool could see him as the upgrade needed on Naby Keita, who hasn’t really lived up to expectations in that kind of creative midfield role since joining the Reds last summer.