Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that his exit from the Spanish giants was triggered by an argument about Gareth Bale over his attitude.

According to the Independent, Ancelotti has now admitted that a row with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over the ‘egotistic attitude’ of Gareth Bale was the reason why he left the Spanish capital.

The Italian only spent two seasons with Real Madrid. Ancelotti won the Champions League, Copa Del Rey, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time with Los Blancos. The Italian’s Champions League win was also even more special than usual as it was the 10th time that Madrid lifted the trophy.

Ancelotti is now the manager of Napoli, who sit second in Serie A. The 59-year-old revealed how the substitution of Bale in a match sparked chaos and ultimately his exit:

“The reason the row with Florentino Perez exploded in Madrid was my substitution of Bale against Valencia. Bale should’ve passed it to Karim Benzema, who would’ve scored in front of an open goal, but instead he took the shot.

“I hauled Bale off and the chaos erupted.”

Ancelotti is regarded as one of the best manager’s in the world and it’s clear that he likes his players to be selfless and work for the team and it’s now clear that the Italian thought that at that moment in time Gareth Bale wasn’t pulling his weight for the team.