“Should be fined” – One Chelsea player being blamed for the Kepa Arrizabalaga incident

Chelsea fans seem to have decided that Cesar Azpilicueta could have done a lot more to prevent today’s bizarre battle between Kepa Arrizabalaga and manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues goalkeeper refused to be substituted off in the Carabao Cup final, with Sarri having prepared Willy Caballero to come on instead as penalties were looming.

Kepa just wouldn’t have it, however, and remarkably ended up staying on the Wembley pitch and playing in the shoot-out.

This is all hugely embarrassing for Chelsea as player power seems to have gone out of control at Stamford Bridge, and fans are pointing out that their club captain Azpilicueta should have been the man to try his best to ensure this didn’t get so out of hand.

Chelsea have had strong leaders like John Terry and Gary Cahill in the past, but a number of CFC supporters are now questioning if the Spaniard really has what it takes to wear the captain’s armband for the club…

Really have to question whether Cesar Azpilicueta is fit to captain this side. He did NOTHING to prevent that mess from occurring. John Terry would have carried him off himself. — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) February 24, 2019

Said it for a while now, but Azpilicueta is a terrible captain. Doesn’t matter if you’re Terry, Lampard or Cahill: if you’re Chelsea captain, you tell Kepa to get the fuck off the pitch. You don’t pretend to be invisible and let the team tear themselves apart. https://t.co/8HkO1RDrDH — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) February 24, 2019

Azpilicueta should be fined. John Terry wouldn't have allowed such insolence. Kepa should be dropped for some games and fined. — Mighty George (@mightygeorgeng) February 24, 2019

Where was Azpilicueta?? Sarri can't go onto the pitch so the captain should have gone to him and told him to get off.

Kepa shouldn't play again all season. Put himself above the manager but more importantly his team mates. Pathetic from azpilicueta as well shaking his hand should have carried the twat off by the ears. — Kieran Harris (@kieranharris17) February 24, 2019

Kepa fucked up not listening to Sarri Azpilicueta fucked up not backing Sarri Sarri fucked up not taking control There’s no sugarcoating it. This was one of Chelsea’s best performances of the season and they emerge from it an even bigger dumpster fire than they were coming in. — Samuel Army (@BarstoolSam) February 24, 2019

Azpilicueta should be stripped of captaincy, your manager wanted the player off… get him off!!! FUCKING hell Azpilicueta is a god awful leader. — Madman Sarri. (@Regalinho) February 24, 2019

Kepa should be fined and Azpilicueta must never wear our captain armband again. — Oyèníyì Bámisayé (@bamozone18) February 24, 2019

Azpilicueta is stupid. I hope he gets sold to a mid table club somewhere in Europe and rots there. — ÖLIZË (@TheMicaiahOJ) February 24, 2019

Azpilicueta is a pathetic excuse of a captain. No way does that kind of nonsense from Kepa run under Terry's captaincy — Khalid (@WorldOfK_) February 24, 2019

If John Terry was our captain today, Kepa would've been sweeping streets of Bilbao by now. Azpilicueta has to take responsibility #CHEMCI #CarabaoCupFinal — Ameya_CFC (@Ameyyya09) February 24, 2019