“Should be fined” – One Chelsea player being blamed for the Kepa Arrizabalaga incident

Chelsea FC
Chelsea fans seem to have decided that Cesar Azpilicueta could have done a lot more to prevent today’s bizarre battle between Kepa Arrizabalaga and manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues goalkeeper refused to be substituted off in the Carabao Cup final, with Sarri having prepared Willy Caballero to come on instead as penalties were looming.

Kepa just wouldn’t have it, however, and remarkably ended up staying on the Wembley pitch and playing in the shoot-out.

This is all hugely embarrassing for Chelsea as player power seems to have gone out of control at Stamford Bridge, and fans are pointing out that their club captain Azpilicueta should have been the man to try his best to ensure this didn’t get so out of hand.

Chelsea have had strong leaders like John Terry and Gary Cahill in the past, but a number of CFC supporters are now questioning if the Spaniard really has what it takes to wear the captain’s armband for the club…

