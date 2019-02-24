Chelsea have been told that exciting young forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has the potential to be as good as current first-team stars Eden Hazard and Willian.

The Blues are in a difficult situation at the moment after the news this week that they’ve been handed a transfer ban.

The timing is particularly bad for Chelsea as star player Hazard heads into what will be the final year of his contract with the club next season.

The Guardian have reported CFC could appeal the decision, which would possibly give them time to recruit new players this summer, but either way it’s all a bit of a worry as they could lose Hazard to Real Madrid.

Diario Gol are among the sources to link the Belgium international with Los Blancos in recent times, but Keown believes this transfer ban presents the west London giants with an opportunity to show more trust in their academy.

Hudson-Odoi is one name who’s been tipped as an exciting prospect after some first-team opportunities this season, and Keown is convinced he’s the real deal who could one day be in Hazard’s league, which is handy if the 28-year-old really does make his way to the Bernabeu soon.

‘The transfer ban that was announced on Friday is the best thing that could have happened to any young player at Chelsea for 20 years,’ Keown wrote in the Mail.

‘For too long, this club have been unwilling to use the excellent talent they produce.

‘When I watch Callum Hudson-Odoi, I don’t just see a promising youngster. He has what it takes to be like Willian or Eden Hazard.’

He added: ‘With the club set to appeal against the ban, the temptation will be to buy big before it comes into effect.

‘But why not use this as a chance to make the most of their young stars? Hudson-Odoi can be their future — if only Chelsea make him feel a part of it.’