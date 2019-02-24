Video: Chelsea’s Jorginho clatters Manchester City star just 2 seconds into the Carabao Cup final

In what must be some kind of record, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho produced a foul on Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero immediately after kick-off today.
The Carabao Cup final had barely got going before the referee blew his whistle, with Jorginho going in pretty aggressively on the Argentine.
Watch this bizarre incident below as Aguero ended up on the floor just two seconds into today’s big game at Wembley.
Ever seen anything like this before? Especially in a big final like this one?
