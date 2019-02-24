Video: Chelsea star has to hold Sarri back as he tries to confront Kepa before penalty shoot-out vs Man City

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger had to hold Maurizio Sarri back as he looked ready to kill Kepa Arrizabalaga before Sunday’s Carabao Cup final penalty shoot-out defeat to Manchester City.

Watch the incident below as the Italian tactician tries to get his message across to Kepa just moments after he ignored his manager’s orders to come off and be replaced by Willy Caballero.

It was a truly extraordinary incident that left Sarri fuming on the sidelines, and it didn’t stop after that either, as this clip shows.

Fair play to Rudiger for playing peacemaker here and preventing even more of a calamity for Chelsea on this farcical evening…