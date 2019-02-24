David De Gea becomes just second Man United player ever to do this following 0-0 draw vs Liverpool

Manchester United played out a drab 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon, a result that saw the Reds return to the top of the Premier League.

The match itself wasn’t one that was blessed with a whole host of chances, with just a handful of goal scoring opportunities being created by either side during the tie.

The main talking point from the clash was the amount of injuries that both sides managed to pick up, with United even being made to make all three subs before half time because of this.

One player who didn’t get injured, and didn’t really have much to do in general, was United shot-stopper David De Gea, who kept yet another clean sheet for the Red Devils today.

De Gea’s shutout against Liverpool was in fact the Spanish international’s 100th clean sheet in the Premier League, a feat that’s only been achieved by one other ‘keeper in United’s history: Peter Schmeichel.

100 – David De Gea is the seventh goalkeeper to keep 100 Premier League clean sheets for a single club, and the second to do for Man Utd, after Peter Schmeichel. Fortified. pic.twitter.com/9wkMfzUKFt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2019

This stat may come as a surprise to some, as one would’ve thought a goalkeeper like Edwin van der Sar would’ve been able to keep at least 100 Premier League clean sheets for the Red Devils given just how good he was.

It’s not surprising, however, to see that De Gea now has 100 Premier League clean sheets for United, as the Spaniard has shown in the past few years that he’s comfortably one of the best in the world in his position.