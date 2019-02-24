Video: Eden Hazard scores world class penalty despite Chelsea loss to Manchester City

Eden Hazard scored a superb penalty in Chelsea’s shoot-out defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final today.

The Belgium international is undoubtedly one of the finest spot-kick takers in the world on his day, and this might also be up there with the best efforts he’s produced.

It is especially impressive considering the pressure of this situation, with Hazard needing to score at the time to keep Chelsea in the game.

Unfortunately it only delayed the inevitable as City scored next to lift the trophy, but what a strike this was…