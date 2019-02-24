Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic has claimed that none of Liverpool’s, Manchester City’s or Chelsea’s defenders would get into the Red Devils starting lineup.

According to Manchester United’s official website, Vidic believes that the defenders of United’s rivals wouldn’t get into the Red Devils team ahead of the likes of; Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

This is quite the claim considering that United have conceded the most goal (35) of teams in the top four and considering that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been one of the standout players of the season.

Speaking to MUTV at a Tag Heuer event at Manchester’s Hotel Football, Vidic had this to say:

“I think that, with all these defenders, I have had these questions even before when they ask me about Manchester United and how they have to buy a defender. My feeling is that I look at the defenders at Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, and I don’t think they have better defenders than we have at the club. That’s my feeling, personally.”

Former United captain Vidic will be hoping that he won’t have eat his words should Liverpool’s frightening attack tear apart United’s defence in today’s mammoth clash.

The 37-year-old was very complimentary of Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk but the Serbian icon pointed to the idea that people shouldn’t get carried away with the Dutchman just yet.

Here’s what Vidic had to say on Van Dijk to Omnisport, in quotes obtained by the Metro:

“I think he’s doing a great job – he’s strong physically, he’s fast, he’s a presence on the pitch,”

“He’s a great defender, top defender, but I’m saying when teams are doing well, everyone gets recognition. I know that because I played for Man United and when you’re doing well, when you’re scoring goals, [getting] a few clean sheets, straight away people start talking about how good you are.”

Fans can look forward to some more insight from Vidic, as he will be in the studio, covering the game for Sky Sports.