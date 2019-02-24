Video: Jadon Sancho volleys in another superb goal for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen

Jadon Sancho has continued his superb form for Borussia Dortmund this season with a well-taken volley to make it 2-1 against Bayer Leverkusen today.

The England international is a truly special talent and showed his quality and technique with this first-time effort from a cross lobbed into the box.

It’s little wonder that, despite Sancho’s inexperience, he has already become an England international at senior level, as well as being talked up as a big-money transfer target for Premier League clubs.

