Guardiola considering risky selection decision for Man City vs Chelsea cup final clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly considering playing young goalkeeper Arijanet Muric against Chelsea in today’s Carabao Cup final clash.

The 20-year-old has featured in the other rounds of the competition for City, who won this trophy last season by beating Arsenal 3-0 in the final.

Still, Guardiola would do well not to treat this game lightly, as Chelsea will surely be looking to bounce back in a big way following some poor recent results.

The Blues’ confidence would surely only be boosted if, as the Metro reports, Guardiola goes with the inexperienced Muric in goal instead of regular number one Ederson.

It’s quite common for managers to rest their goalkeepers in cup competitions, which often then leads to a bit of a conundrum once it comes to the final – do you stick with the players that got you there or do you play the strongest possible XI to help you win the trophy on the day?

It seems City could be ready to risk Muric, which would no doubt add some intrigue to this big game later today.