“School boy mistake by Solskjaer” – These Man United fans turn on Red Devils boss as decision backfires vs Liverpool

Manchester United have had a bit of a nightmare in that first half against Liverpool, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having to make all three of his substitutions already.

Three United players have gone off injured, while Roberto Firmino also had to go off for Liverpool, and a number of Red Devils fans are not too pleased with one of Solskjaer’s decisions.

The Norwegian at one point replaced Juan Mata and with Jesse Lingard, only for the latter to end up injured later in the half, making way for Alexis Sanchez.

It is perhaps not too surprising that Solskjaer didn’t really fancy bringing on the off-form Sanchez against Liverpool, but to opt for a player already struggling with injury, having missed the FA Cup win over Chelsea earlier in the week, was always going to be a big risk.

United fans aren’t too impressed, with many turning on Solskjaer for the first time really since he took the job back in December…

