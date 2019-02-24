“School boy mistake by Solskjaer” – These Man United fans turn on Red Devils boss as decision backfires vs Liverpool

Manchester United have had a bit of a nightmare in that first half against Liverpool, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having to make all three of his substitutions already.

Three United players have gone off injured, while Roberto Firmino also had to go off for Liverpool, and a number of Red Devils fans are not too pleased with one of Solskjaer’s decisions.

The Norwegian at one point replaced Juan Mata and with Jesse Lingard, only for the latter to end up injured later in the half, making way for Alexis Sanchez.

It is perhaps not too surprising that Solskjaer didn’t really fancy bringing on the off-form Sanchez against Liverpool, but to opt for a player already struggling with injury, having missed the FA Cup win over Chelsea earlier in the week, was always going to be a big risk.

United fans aren’t too impressed, with many turning on Solskjaer for the first time really since he took the job back in December…

Poor mistake by Solskjaer, fully knowing Lingard wasn't a 100 percent. 42 mins and all subs used. Nightmare. ? pic.twitter.com/zNw14n28Qg — United-Data? (@united_data) February 24, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a great mistake of bringing in Lingard who has not fully recovered from his injury. Instead he should have brought in Sanchez! #MUNLIV — Embakasi Finest ??? #SupportRuthPamela (@Itsmboya_k) February 24, 2019

School boy mistake by Solskjær — ? (@TundeeO) February 24, 2019

Has to be said: Solskjaer made a mistake by bringing Lingard on or even having him on the bench. @robbiemustoe completely right there — Kaesarion (@RedDevil2019) February 24, 2019

first mistake by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he got hired as coach. not bad. first mistake is only coming after so many games. Lingard shouldn’t have come on at all — Ander Herrera (@penjanigucci) February 24, 2019

First big mistake from Solskjaer here. I'll get called negative for this but I really couldn't give a shit. Poor…. — FRIN JR 1 9? (@Elkanakipngeno) February 24, 2019

Hate to say it but massive mistake from Solskjaer to bring on Lingard so early when he's not fit. Especially with Rashford not looking likely to last all game. — Olé's Army (@OleAtTheWheel) February 24, 2019

Still don't understand why Sanchez didn't come on instead of Lingard. Baffled. Maybe Olé doesn't trust Sanchez much. Makes you wonder. — Jai (@Pogbossed) February 24, 2019

Why force unfit Lingard to play when you have Sanchez? ? — Boni Yan Adibrata (@boniyabra) February 24, 2019

Still trying understand why Ole sent on a half fit Lingard knowing Rashford is struggling and limping. What wrong has Sanchez done him? Very inexperience of him. #MUNLFC — BizMac (@iamBizey) February 24, 2019