“That’s brave” – These Manchester United fans react to big Solskjaer decision vs Liverpool

Manchester United have had to go with Scott McTominay in midfield against Liverpool this afternoon for one of their biggest games this season.

In what will go down as a huge test of the credentials of interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he’s taken a big gamble by replacing the injured Nemanja Matic with McTominay.

The Scottish youngster is not the most popular member of the MUFC first-team, and it’s little surprise a number of fans are now considerably more nervous about today’s game than they had been.

McTominay has not been a regular for United for most of this season after struggling when he was involved earlier in the campaign.

That said, he’s a home-grown player and always gives his best, despite his limitations, so fans will hope he can produce a committed display in this huge game today after receiving a big show of faith from Solskjaer.

Many fans are sceptical about this decision from the Norwegian, suggesting Fred should have started instead…

