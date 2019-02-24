(Picture) Manchester United and Liverpool stars mixed up in embarrassing pre-game blunder from broadcaster

Manchester United star Paul Pogba got confused for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah by one broadcaster ahead of today’s big Premier League game.
We’re not quite sure how this ridiculous cock-up happened, but here’s a picture of this TV channel putting a picture of Pogba over Salah’s name in the Liverpool front three.
They’re not exactly the easiest pair to mix up, but there you go – we’ll give them the benefit of the doubt and assume it was some kind of technical error.
Either way, it’s pretty amusing and has been doing the rounds online this afternoon…
Pogba leading that Liverpool attack pic.twitter.com/XxxOPb43AM
— Kelley Boss (@KelleyBos) February 24, 2019