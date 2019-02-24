Manchester United become first Premier League team in 4 years to do this following first half vs Liverpool

Man United are taking on Liverpool at Old Trafford today, with the Red Devils being given the chance to hand local rivals Man City a big boost in the title race by beating the Reds.

This is Liverpool’s one game in hand over City, and anything other than a loss will see the Merseyside club return to the top of the Premier League table.

Man United were already without Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic for today’s clash, and given their first half, it seems like they may be without a few more stars for their upcoming games.

United were forced to make three substitutions in the first half, with all of Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard all being taken off by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Following this, Solskjaer’s side have now become the first side in Burnley back in 2015 to make three first half subs in a game, a stat that a lot of United fans don’t really want to see their team associated with.

3 – Manchester United are the first team to make three substitutions in the first half of a Premier League game since Burnley in January 2015 vs Newcastle United. Ailing. #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/tjWhNuxLMy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2019

United were struggling somewhat in the first half, with Liverpool controlling the match throughout the first 45 minutes.

And with no substitutions left, we can’t see the Red Devils turning the game on its head and dominating the Reds in the second half.

Sorry, United fans…