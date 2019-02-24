Manchester United battle Arsenal and Chelsea for £69.5million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs eyeing a transfer swoop for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe this summer.

Telefoot lists a number of teams chasing the in-form Ivory Coast international, who they state would cost around £69.5million in the next transfer window.

The French outlet claim Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal are among Pepe’s suitors from the Premier League, which, it is also suggested, would be Pepe’s preferred next destination.

Still, the piece also claims Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are among the 23-year-old’s admirers after his superb form in Ligue 1 this season.

United could undoubtedly do with paying big for a player like Pepe for next season after the struggles of Alexis Sanchez since he joined from Arsenal last January.

The Chile international has been a big disappointment and will surely be offloaded by the Red Devils as soon as they can manage it, with Pepe looking a player who’d be a big improvement in that area of the pitch.

Quick, skilful, and with an eye for goal from out wide or up front, Pepe seems ideal for an elite club after showing he surely has a great career ahead of him.