Real Madrid cooling interest in Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard

According to recent reports Spanish giants Real Madrid are cooling their interest in Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, a move to Madrid is Hazard’s dream.

According to Marca, a number of factors – including Chelsea’s recent transfer ban have seen a move to Los Blancos for Hazard look increasingly unlikely, for now at least.

According to The Guardian, the west London club received a two-window ban from Fifa for a ‘serious’ and ‘systematic’ breach of the rules, regarding the signing of overseas players under the age of 18. It’s understood that Chelsea will appeal the decision – this will allow them to sign players in the summer before the suspension kicks in.

Real Madrid aren’t keen on launching a move for the 28-year-old whilst Chelsea are serving the ban as they feel that it’s unlikely that Chelsea will part with their prized possession if they aren’t able to secure the signing of a replacement.

Madrid are reluctant to make a move as they have seen the magnificent rise of Vinicius Junior recently, the Spanish club will also add another Brazilian winger to their ranks in the summer – Rodrygo will join the Spanish giants in the summer.

The Spanish giants don’t have too much worry about in their chase for Hazard, as the star has went on record to profess that a move to Madrid would be a ‘dream’ – Madrid should realise that the ball is very much in their court.

Given that Hazard’s contract runs out in 2020, Madrid could wait until Chelsea are effectively forced into selling the star in a cut-price deal, should the Belgian ace fail to renew his contract soon – Chelsea will look to make some money on the star while they still can.