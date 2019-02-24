Video: Ruben Loftus-Cheek produces sublime touch to set up Chelsea chance vs Man City

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek produced a fine moment of skill late on in normal time of today’s Carabao Cup final clash against Manchester City.

The England international took down a long ball beautifully, spinning away from his marker to then set up a chance for Eden Hazard.

That was, however, rather harshly flagged up as offside, even though Hazard looked to be more or less level when Loftus-Cheek played the ball.

Anyway this moment shows what a talent the youngster is, and you can see it in the clip below: